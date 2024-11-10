DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A*LIVE 2024: Architecture of Friendship

La (2) de Apolo
Sun, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡¡Concierto de Clausura de MIRA 2024!!

The Architecture of Friendship es un proyecto colectivo inspirado en la noción de un ecosistema y el valor de la interdependencia. Está liderado por el compositor español Santiago Latorre e incluye a la cantante***...

Organizado por A*DESK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

