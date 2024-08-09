Top track



Haste’s Issue 5 Launch Party

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10

About

Summer is finally here! And so is Haste's 5th print issue!!

This issue is based around our much craved summer months and their impacts on the creative scene. The issue will take readers on a journey from the start of a perfect summers morning, through the...

This is an 18+ event - Physical ID required for entry.
Presented by Haste Magazine.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

DJ Joan Trax

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

