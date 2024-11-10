DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gospel: Inner Vision

The Local
Sun, 10 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The members of the Albany-based gospel group Inner Visions have been singing for more than a half a century. The group is led by Rev. Thomas V. House, who had been a prominent member of the legendary quartet Willie Neal Johnson and the Gospel Keynotes. Inn...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Innervision

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

