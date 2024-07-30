DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fabiano do Nascimento Olhos D'​á​gua Album Release

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 30 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fabiano do Nascimento joins us for an extended solo concert celebrating the release of his new album, Olhos D'​á​gua. A few special friends are likely to join in – you'll have to come hear to see who!

~

Fabiano do Nascimento is a Rio de Janeiro-born, LA-...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by 2220 Arts.

Fabiano do Nascimento

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

