Top track

Porto

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WORAKLS ORCHESTRA - PALAIS DE L'EUROPE MARSEILLE

Parc Chanot (O'PARC)
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€44.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Porto
Got a code?

About

WORAKLS ORCHESTRA

→ Attention cet événement rentre dans le cadre d'une programmation plus large qui sera annoncée au mois de septembre !

Après avoir conquis l'Europe avec ses tournées à guichets fermés en 2022 et 2023, Worakls revient sur scène pour prés...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Madame Loyal.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Worakls

Venue

Parc Chanot (O'PARC)

1 Boulevard Michelet, 13009 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.