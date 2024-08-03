DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Domicile x The Black Room presents MATRAKK

TBA Miami
Sat, 3 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Experience Miami's underground techno scene at Domicile in collaboration with The Black Room on Saturday, August 3rd.

Featuring two special guests. Matrakk from France and AN CHEN from New York, alongside your favorite locals DRPSZN and DOMNROB.

AN CHEN,...

Girls 18+ Guys 21+ with physical valid ID
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

MATRAKK

TBA Miami

Miami, Florida 33142, United States
