Desert Daze Nights: Dick Stusso + Tim Hill

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.36

About

The monthly entertainment spectacle Desert Daze Nights, returns to Gold Diggers on August 3rd with a glorious evening of song featuring Dick Stusso and Tim Hill.

Tickets are $10 a pop!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dick Stusso

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

