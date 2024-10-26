Top track

Horse Jumper Of Love

Clwb Ifor Bach
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Horse Jumper of Love

Horse Jumper of Love drift effortlessly between hazy slowcore and introspective folk on their easy-on-the-ears, hard-on-the-heart singles. Live, the Boston trio strum their way through a cathartic catalogue of love songs at a glacial pace.

Event information

Clwb Ifor Bach presents Horse Jumper Of Love

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Horse Jumper of Love

Venue

Clwb Ifor Bach

11 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

