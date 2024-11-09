DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beatentourage: Sarah4k & DJ Buona Sara, Frau Fratz, Ad Ace, Nutz an den Cutz

Häkken
Sat, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
From €20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Die Veranstaltungsreihe Beatentourage bietet kleinen Künstler*innen aus dem Musikkosmos „Deutschrap” eine Bühne. Zur zwölften Veranstaltung kommen Sarah4k, DJ Buona Sara, Frau Fratz, Ad Ace & Nutz an den Cutz. Keine knarzigen Boom Bap Beats, sondern Eurod...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Beatentourage, Grossstatttraum & OHA! Music
Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

