Cuni (record release!), XK Scenario, Dorinda

Comet Ping Pong
Sat, 28 Sept, 10:00 pm
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday, September 28th 2024
Cuni + XK Scenario + Dorinda
10PM - $15 - All Ages

CUNI
Washington, DC
https://cuni.bandcamp.com/

XK SCENARIO
Washington, DC
https://xkscenario.bandcamp.com/track/as-it-flies-the-time-weve-lost

DORINDA
All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

