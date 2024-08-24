DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Boat party here we come! The joy of a Bobby Mandala's Midnight Elite show is to be realised. Here at The Finsbury, with fantatic support from Toast Club and Dodo Museum, you can do just that. Free entry occasion too.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.