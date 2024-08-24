Top track

Bobby Mandala's Midnight Elite / Toast Club / Dodo Museum

The Finsbury
Sat, 24 Aug, 7:30 pm
London
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Boat party here we come! The joy of a Bobby Mandala's Midnight Elite show is to be realised. Here at The Finsbury, with fantatic support from Toast Club and Dodo Museum, you can do just that. Free entry occasion too.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bark.

Lineup

Dodo Museum

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

