DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
get your glow-up and vibe with Dreamland Roller Disco at Xanadu Roller Arts at this pre-party roller disco event 🛼🌈. it's giving main character energy, fr fr.💃🕺!
we'll be rizzin' up with fire mix of contemporary bops along with disco, 80s retro jams �...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.