CLUB K-POP

Never Have I Ever
Fri, 6 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyChicago
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dance the night away to the best K-Pop and K-EDM. All night long!

Good vibes only!

Song requests are welcome on Instagram! @pauzpresents

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by PAUZ Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

