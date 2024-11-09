DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FAVOURITE DAYS FESTIVAL: The Rolling People + Pacificaze

Rough Trade Liverpool
Sat, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Praised by BBC6 Music’s Chris Hawkins and recently coined as ‘Manchester’s next greatest success’ by Northern Exposure Magazine, Stockport risers THE ROLLING PEOPLE will also feature at Favourite Days 2024. Just three years young, the band have quickly ear...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Rolling People

Venue

Rough Trade Liverpool

54-56 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 4AF
Doors open7:00 pm
290 capacity

