DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Yin Yang -> 2 EVENTS, 1 VENUE! 🥳 experience two of the top parties at one place. Grab your tickets today!
Every 2nd & 4th Friday. We are bringin' the house party vibes to downtown!
📍Commonwealth - grab your RSVPs (Only available to the first 100 people...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.