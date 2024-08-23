DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yin Yang ☯️ Y2K night + Hip Hop House party

Commonwealth
Fri, 23 Aug, 9:30 pm
PartyLas Vegas
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Yin Yang -> 2 EVENTS, 1 VENUE! 🥳 experience two of the top parties at one place. Grab your tickets today!

Every 2nd & 4th Friday. We are bringin' the house party vibes to downtown!

📍Commonwealth - grab your RSVPs (Only available to the first 100 people...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Jay Esguerra dba Leverage Events Limited Co.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Commonwealth

525 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
333 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.