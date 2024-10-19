Top track

Pozikpalooza: Joan Colomo + AMA + Espanto

Dabadaba
Sat, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pozikpalooza: Joan Colomo + Artista Sorpresa + Artista Sorpresa

Hace 3700 años que Joan Colomo no toca en Donostia, y eso no puede ser. Su última visita a la provincia se suspendió tras inundarse el local en el que iba a actuar. Y ahora llega “Encuentra e...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joan Colomo, AMA, Espanto

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

