DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come and join us for our Harvest Festival! Cut A Shine will lead you through an exciting Barn Dance with live band as well as being joined by the Blackhorse and Standard NW Morris Dancers for an extra special performance.
We will be running a pop-up food...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.