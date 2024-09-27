DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Harvest Festival

Big Penny Social
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:30 pm
PartyLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come and join us for our Harvest Festival! Cut A Shine will lead you through an exciting Barn Dance with live band as well as being joined by the Blackhorse and Standard NW Morris Dancers for an extra special performance.

We will be running a pop-up food...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Big Penny Social
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
1400 capacity

