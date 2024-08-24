Top track

OMNOM & Odd Mob - All Day, All Night

OMNOM

SPYBAR
Sat, 24 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Individuality is OMNOM's calling card. It's precisely what prompts him to operate not just off house music's beaten path, but so deeply within his own lane that he evades comparison and predictability. In his inability to be pinned down lies OMNOM's power....

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

OMNOM

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

