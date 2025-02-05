Top track

In My Head

Our Girl

Papillon
Wed, 5 Feb 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£15.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Psych presents: Our Girl + Guests

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Our Girl

Venue

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

