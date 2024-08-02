DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Berlin-born and Amsterdam-bred DJ Patrice Bäumel began mixing gabber and hardcore before landing on his now-trademark melodic techno. HALO, his concept label and club night series aims to “establish meaningful real-world connections between people”: there
We are proud present the second edition of Fluffer Sessions in Los Angeles by hosting Patrice Bäumel.
