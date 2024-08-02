Top track

Definition presents: Patrice Bäumel

Canary
Fri, 2 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Patrice Bäumel

Berlin-born and Amsterdam-bred DJ Patrice Bäumel began mixing gabber and hardcore before landing on his now-trademark melodic techno. HALO, his concept label and club night series aims to “establish meaningful real-world connections between people”: there Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

We are proud present the second edition of Fluffer Sessions in Los Angeles by hosting Patrice Bäumel.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by We Are Definition.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Patrice Bäumel

Venue

Canary

1301 5th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

