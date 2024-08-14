Top track

The Devils - Til Life Do Us Part

The Devils

Goldener Salon
Wed, 14 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
About

The Devils aus Napoli / Süditalien verkörpern den ultimativen Sound des Chaos. Ihr Stil ist primitiv, voller Sex, Sünde und Rock'n'Roll. Doch ihre Fans in ganz Europa wissen, dass es mehr als nur das spielen mit Klischees ist. Für ihre ersten beiden

Veröf...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Devils

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

