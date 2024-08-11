DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Punt, Nylon, and Broke Body

Philly Style Pizza & Grill
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tickets for our show on August 11th with Punt, Nylon, and Broke Body at Philly Style Pizza

All ages
Presented by 4333 Collective.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Broke Body

Venue

Philly Style Pizza & Grill

2010 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19121, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

