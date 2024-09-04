DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

That Jenny C'est Quoi

C'mon Everybody
Wed, 4 Sept, 8:00 pm
ComedyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jenny Gorelick brings that special je ne sais quoi in her debut hour of stand up comedy, crowd work, and even powerpoints, covering everything from girlhood, bad exes, dating rules, sex, and, of course, magic (it’s sexy, you’ll see).

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

