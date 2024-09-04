DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jenny Gorelick brings that special je ne sais quoi in her debut hour of stand up comedy, crowd work, and even powerpoints, covering everything from girlhood, bad exes, dating rules, sex, and, of course, magic (it’s sexy, you’ll see).
Jenny Gorelick is a c...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.