Kinkajous

Metronome London
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Kinkajous, the experimentalists exploring the space between jazz, orchestral, and electronic music, come to London’s Metronome for the launch of their new album, 'Nothing Will Disappear.'

Led by drummer/producer Benoît Parmentier and saxophonist Adrien Ca...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Earth Cruises.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Kinkajous

Metronome London

41 Commercial Road, Tower Hamlets, London, E1 1LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

