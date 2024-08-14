Top track

Industry Standard - Grief Shag

Industry Standard + Body Horror

MOTH Club
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:30 pm
About Industry Standard

Industry Standard are an East London based four piece, distinguishable by their disco-infused discordant riffs, immersive storytelling and DIY theatrics. Their Hispanic-American front woman’s fearless performances, witty one liners and vulnerable lyricism Read more

Event information

Support act: Body Horror

Age Restrictions: 18+ only (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Industry Standard, Body Horror, Body Horror (UK)

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
