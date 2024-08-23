Top track

Jeremy Olander - Megatron

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jeremy Olander

The Music Yard
Fri, 23 Aug, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $13.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jeremy Olander - Megatron
Got a code?

About

Announcing - Jeremy Olander headlining The Music Yard on Friday, August 23rd!

Described by fans, media and industry alike as the saviour of the true progressive style, Jeremy Olander captivates audiences from a festival stage and within an intimate club e...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeremy Olander

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.