DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Announcing - Jeremy Olander headlining The Music Yard on Friday, August 23rd!
Described by fans, media and industry alike as the saviour of the true progressive style, Jeremy Olander captivates audiences from a festival stage and within an intimate club e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.