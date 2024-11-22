Top track

IPNDEGO - BPM

IPNDEGO - Nocturnal Tour

IBOAT
Fri, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€22.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

IPNDEGO est un artiste français d’origine centrafricaine d’où il tire son nom de scène. Né le 23 Novembre 1997 dans la ville de Nantes, très tôt il commence déjà à chanter en cachette les morceaux qu’il entend à la télévision, à la radio. Avec de fortes in...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par SAUCE PROD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

IPNDEGO

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open8:00 pm

