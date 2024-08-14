DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This General Admission includes a skate session and admission to the venue. Our kitchen is open until 12:00AM on weeknights, and 1:00AM on weekends.
General Admission DOES NOT include skate rental. Skates and gear is avaiable for rent on a first come firs...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.