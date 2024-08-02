DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
August 2:
Mason Collective
Beltran
Cornucopia Yacht
Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com
Pier 81 - Manhattan
5PM - 10PM
5PM - BOARDING (Pier 36)
6PM - SAILING
10PM - RETURN
