DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Teksupport at Sea: Mason Collective & Beltran

Pier 81 (Cornucopia Yacht)
Fri, 2 Aug, 5:00 pm
DJNew York
$73.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

August 2:
Mason Collective
Beltran

Cornucopia Yacht

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

Pier 81 - Manhattan

5PM - 10PM

5PM - BOARDING (Pier 36)
6PM - SAILING
10PM - RETURN

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mason Collective, Beltran

Venue

Pier 81 (Cornucopia Yacht)

12th Avenue and West 41st Street, New York City, New York 10036, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.