Milk St. - Hawt Dog Tour

Songbyrd
Sun, 25 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Northeast Emo From the Pine Tree State Described As "A sonic tapestry of emo, Americana, and unbridled creativity” by TJLP Magazine, foundations of Milk St. date back to 2018, originally under the name Spaced. Officially launched in 2022 with the release o...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Parsley

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

