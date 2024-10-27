Top track

J Noa - Arrogante - A COLORS SHOW

J Noa

The Lower Third
Sun, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83

About

Don't miss J Noa, the Dominican Republic's rap star, live in London!

J Noa's music goes beyond catchy beats. Known as "la hija del rap" (daughter of rap), she tackles themes of gender equality, challenging societal norms. Her lyrics delve into the realiti...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Como No.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

J NOA

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

