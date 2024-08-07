DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eddie's House: Ashley Jayy

Amazing Grace
Wed, 7 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ASHLEY JAY BIO:

Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Ashley Jayy began singing solos and leading choir songs in her local church and started her first formal training in gospel choirs. After winning the 2006 McDonald’s Gospel Fest in Seattle, Jayy would c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amazing Grace.

Lineup

Ashley Jayy

Venue

Amazing Grace

St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

