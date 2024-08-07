DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ASHLEY JAY BIO:
Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Ashley Jayy began singing solos and leading choir songs in her local church and started her first formal training in gospel choirs. After winning the 2006 McDonald’s Gospel Fest in Seattle, Jayy would c...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.