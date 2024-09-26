Top track

I Am the Car

Fake Fruit

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 26 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Fake Fruit

9/26/2024 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Oakland, CA foursome Fake Fruit, fronted by Hannah "Ham" D’Amato, made a splash with their self-titled debut amidst the pandemic in 2021 via Rocks in Your Head Records. With Alex Post on lea...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
Lineup

Fake Fruit

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open8:00 pm

