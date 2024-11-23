Top track

Within You Is a World of Spring

Alice Zawadzki, Fred Thomas & Misha Mullov-Abbado

Kings Place (Hall One)
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£26.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The EGF London Jazz Festival and Kings Place are proud to present the London launch of an album like no other. Alice Zawadzki, Fred Thomas & Misha Mullov-Abbado combine their incredible talents to bring Za Górami – their debut album on ECM Records.

In...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alice Zawadzki, Fred Thomas, Misha Mullov-Abbado

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
420 capacity

