The Mystery Lights, Acid Tongue, Zack Oakley

Soda Bar
Fri, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$22.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

The Mystery Lights story begins in 2004 in the small town of Salinas, California when friends Michael Brandon and Luis Alfonso — whose shared fondness for groups like The Mc5, Velvet Underground, De...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Mystery Lights, Acid Tongue, Zack Oakley

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

