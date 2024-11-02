DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Origami Angel are DC-based best friends and bandmates Ryland Heagy (vocals and guitar) and Pat Doherty (drums). Debuting their medley of pop-punk and emo with 2019’s Somewhere City, the duo’s energetic follow-up, Gami Gang (2021), was described by Pitchfor
If you've got it, flaunt it––and all over the upcoming 14-track full length from Washington, D.C. duo Origami Angel, that's exactly what vocalist/guitarist Ryland Heagy and drummer Pat Doherty do.
Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer Will Yip (Turnstil...
