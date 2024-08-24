DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Motions: A European Takeover !

Prince of Peckham
Sat, 24 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

One year later and we’re back at Prince Of Peckham for this year’s edition of, Motions: A European Takeover !

This year, we’ve only gone bigger and better and will be programming three floors.

As you enter the building you will be entering the b2b room w...

This is a 21+ event.
Prince of Peckham
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.