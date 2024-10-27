DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wesley Eisold became drawn to the synths and pedals of electronic music to create alter ego Cold Cave. Since 2007, he has explored avant-garde darkwave and his own language of noisy synth, being referred to as the “young god of Nihilism and despair” by The
AE & CTM PRESENT
Cold Cave
Plus Support from Buzz Kull, Belgrado, PC World, Death Drive and Night In Athens
This price includes a £2.05 venue restoration levy.
