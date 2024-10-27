Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cold Cave All-Dayer

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Sun, 27 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Cold Cave

Wesley Eisold became drawn to the synths and pedals of electronic music to create alter ego Cold Cave. Since 2007, he has explored avant-garde darkwave and his own language of noisy synth, being referred to as the “young god of Nihilism and despair” by The Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

AE & CTM PRESENT

Cold Cave

Plus Support from Buzz Kull, Belgrado, PC World, Death Drive and Night In Athens

This price includes a £2.05 venue restoration levy.

Stalls 14+, Balcony 8+ under 14s accompanied by an adult
Presented by Academy Events & CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Cold Cave, Buzz Kill, Belgrado and 3 more

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Doors open4:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

