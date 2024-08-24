DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Amis

Café Schöne Aussichten
Sat, 24 Aug, 3:00 pm
PartyHamburg
From €19.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
It's outdoor season fam. Let's meet for our second open air in 2024 at Hamburg's little city jungle Café Schöne Aussichten. Please welcome Shaka Lion (PT), Rosey Gold (ZA), Hagan (UK), Xzavier Zulu (ZA), Sndyvibes (UK) & Ami (DE).

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 21 Jahren
Präsentiert von Les Amis
Gorch-Fock-Wall 4, 20354 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open3:00 pm

