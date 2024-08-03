DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NIHILOXICA, combo anglo-ugandese tra synth, trance e poliritmie!
Nati dall’incontro tra membri del Nilotika Cultural Ensemble – un gruppo di percussionisti tradizionali ugandesi – e Spooky-J e PQ, producer di Leeds posseduti dai ritmi techno generati da s
Read more
Pentagon Booking e Circolo Arci CANE
In collaborazione con BAU FEST e METRODRA
presentano: NIHILOXICA liva a Villa Rossi, Genova
Unica data estiva nel nord Italia per i Nihiloxica, il combo anglo-ugandese tra synth, trance e poliritmie!
Nati dall’incon...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.