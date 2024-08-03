Top track

NIHILOXICA @ Villa Rossi, Genova

Villa Rossi
Sat, 3 Aug, 9:30 pm
GigsGenova
€16.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Nihiloxica

NIHILOXICA, combo anglo-ugandese tra synth, trance e poliritmie!

Nati dall’incontro tra membri del Nilotika Cultural Ensemble – un gruppo di percussionisti tradizionali ugandesi – e Spooky-J e PQ, producer di Leeds posseduti dai ritmi techno generati da s Read more

Event information

Pentagon Booking e Circolo Arci CANE

In collaborazione con BAU FEST e METRODRA

presentano: NIHILOXICA liva a Villa Rossi, Genova

Unica data estiva nel nord Italia per i Nihiloxica, il combo anglo-ugandese tra synth, trance e poliritmie!

Nati dall’incon...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Pentagon Booking.

Lineup

Nihiloxica

Venue

Villa Rossi

Piazza Bernardo Poch 4, 16154 Genoa Genoa, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

