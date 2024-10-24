Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Master Peace

Badaboum
Thu, 24 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
About Master Peace

Peace Okezie, the brainchild behind Master Peace, does not mince his words. He needs to get things out and embodies the phrase, “If you’re going to say it, just say it.” While never careless or unsympathetic with his words, the phrase is an affirmation tha Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Master Peace, de son vrai nom Peace Okezie, exprime à travers sa musique l'importance de croire en soi pour réussir. Il est passé de sessions en studio avec des amis à une carrière solo marquée par une musique éclectique qui mélange le rock indie à la Bloc...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

