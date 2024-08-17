DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

club classixcx: a charli party

Mahall's
Sat, 17 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyCleveland
$21.63
About

club classixcx: a charli party

Calling all 365 party girls! Come celebrate brat summer by dancing all night to Charli xcx and other pop girlies’ most club-worthy hits. Wear your most brat shade of green and dance to everything from True Romance to now. Fe...

18+
Presented by Mahall's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

