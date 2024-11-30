Top track

C'est pas bien

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SPIDER ZED

Le Trianon
Sat, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€28.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

C'est pas bien
Got a code?

About

Spider ZED sort 6 projets entre 2017 et 2023 comptabilisant plus de 70 millions de streams sur Spotify. Auteur-compositeur-interprète, il confirme l'engouement autour de lui avec la réussite de son premier album Jeune intermittent sorti à la fin de l'année...

Tout public
Présenté par Veryshow Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.