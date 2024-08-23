Top track

Here To Stay

The Society of Art: Scenarios 4H & Monkey Safari

Go Beach Club
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
DJBarcelona
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🎨🎧 Once again the Music and Art are our flags to create a beautiful experience 🙌

The best Sunset with Sea Views in town 🌅🌊

We are really excited to be able to offer you line ups that have never been seen before in the city and that are making the wh...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Society of Art.
Lineup

3
Maga, Emanuel Satie, Sean Doron and 3 more

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

