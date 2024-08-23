Top track

New Orleans Is the New Vietnam

Eyehategod, Exhorder, Hans Condor

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 23 Aug, 6:30 pm
$36.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Kingsland presents: EYEHATEGOD live in Brooklyn with Exhorder and Hans Condor

This is an 16+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hans Condor, Exhorder, Eyehategod

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm
1500 capacity

