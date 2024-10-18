DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sofia Gabanna: Sideral Tour

La3
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsValencia
€17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nacida en Buenos Aires y residente en Barcelona, la vida de Sofía Gabanna ha estado ligada a la música y el baile desde bien chiquitita. Influenciada por Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, Whitney Houston, Peggy Lee, Nas, 2pac, Da Brat, Missy Elliot, Fito Paez o...

-Prohibida la entrada a menores de 18 años.
Organizado por Polar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sofía Gabanna

Venue

La3

Av. de Blasco Ibáñez, 111, 46022 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

