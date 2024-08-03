DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ortigia Sound 2024 / Lido - Saturday

Lido Zen - Siracusa
Sat, 3 Aug, 10:00 am
GigsSiracusa
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ortigia Sound 2024 - Single Saturday Lido

This ticket grants access to Saturday's Lido show (entrance only without deck-chairs & parasol).

If you wish to book deck-chairs & parasol please visit linktr.ee/ortigiasoundsystemaps

Questo biglietto dà ac...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ortigia Sound System APS

Venue

Lido Zen - Siracusa

Riviera Dionisio Il Grande, 194, 96100 Siracusa SR, Italy
Doors open10:00 am

