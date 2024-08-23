DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Structure Sounds, Melt, Phantom Ocean

Askew Bar & Lounge
Fri, 23 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
awesome local showcase at Askew!

This is a 21+ event
Askew Bar & Lounge presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Structure Sounds

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

