DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jax Jones

NX Newcastle
Fri, 11 Oct, 6:30 pm
DJNewcastle
From £26.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NX, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Friday 11th October

The Grammy and Brit Award-nominated DJ / Producer Jax Jones brings his 'It's The Pop Up Tour But Bigger. Tour' to NX Newcastle on 11th October!

Following a series of surprise, intimate pop up gigs around the U...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by NX Newcastle.
Lineup

Jax Jones

Venue

NX Newcastle

Westgate Rd, NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

