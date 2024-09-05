Top track

Official Claire, Joe Andrew

Judson & Moore Distillery
Thu, 5 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Official Claire is one of Chicago’s finest new songwriters. She works with a poet's eye for detail, with calm confession, with playful sarcasm, and with a deep need for catharsis- all on top of memorable, swaying hooks.

She’s also a calm shredder of guita...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Official Claire

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

